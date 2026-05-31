4 unique experiences at Singapore's Changi airport

DEBOLINA ROY
The Butterfly Garden
Dive into a tropical wonderland with 40+ insects and blooming plants. This beautiful sanctuary is home to an Egyptian star cluster and grotto waterfall, which makes it perfect for nature lovers.
Ride the Giant Slide
Experience a ride of your life through the world’s highest airport slide. This exciting copper-coloured amusement ride is 12 meters high and provides an ideal chance for travellers to enjoy themselves.
Changi Experience Studio
Experience the rich history of aviation with interactive multimedia projections and VR games. This cutting-edge facility includes a high-octane 15 minute simulation ride run by Aeroviation school.
Watch the Kinetic Rain
Marvel at the world’s largest moving kinetic sculpture smoothly rotating itself within Terminal 1. Exquisitely crafted by local craftsmen, this amazing work of art comprises aluminium raindrops plated with copper which smoothly morph into perfect formations.