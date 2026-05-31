5 habits to boost your mood on a working day

Bristi Dey

Get it moving

Don't just sit in front of the computer and slowly become part of the furniture, get moving! If you're lucky enough to have a gym in your office, sneak in a 30-minute workout. It can bring back some much-needed energy and maybe even rescue your mood.

Take small breaks

Working the whole day is tiresome so don't fixate on finishing work at a go. Take small breaks in the middle and get some coffee or take a stroll.

Disturb your colleague

Well what's an office life without sometimes being that annoying colleague to your work bestie, right? Chitchat with your colleagues and refresh your mind. Also, don't disturb them quite literally!

Celebrate small wins

Instead of focusing on how much is there to complete, celebrate a little on your small wins and task completions. Small victories can create a surprising boost in motivation and mood.

Snack smart

Munching during work hours is a must! But try and opt for snacks with sustained energy and nutrients. Instead of sugary or processed snacks, choose foods rich in protein, fiber, and healthy fats, such as nuts, fruits, or yogurt. 