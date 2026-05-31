6 football managers who have won the UCL with multiple clubs

Udisha
Luis Enrique
The Spanish manager is the latest induction in the list of football managers who have won multiple UEFA Champions League trophies with different Clubs. Before winning back-to-back UCL titles with Paris Saint-Germain in 2025 and 2026, he did it first with Barcelona in 2015.
Carlo Ancelotti
The record holder of the most UCL trophies, Carlo Ancelotti led AC Milan to victory twice in 2003 and 2007. A few years later, during his historic stint at Real Madrid, he won the title in 2014, 2022 and 2024.
Pep Guardiola
He scripts history wherever he goes. Pep Guardiola made Barcelona one of the best teams under his reign. He led the Spanish club to two Champions League titles in 2009 and 2011. He was also the architect Manchester City's first ever UCL victory in 2023.
José Mourinho
Another legendary coach, José Mourinho won the coveted UCL trophy twice as manager, once with FC Porto in 2004 and then with Inter Milan in 2010.
Jupp Heynckes
The German manager also did it twice with two different clubs. In 1998, Jupp Heynckes won the UCL title with Real Madrid and repeated the feat again in 2013, with his country's team, Bayern Munich.
Ottmar Hitzfeld
A legend in German football, Ottmar Hitzfeld led two of the greatest German clubs to Champions League glory as manager, Borussia Dortmund in 1997 and Bayern Munich in 2001.