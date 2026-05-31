The kitchen chronicles: 5 foods discovered by accident

DEBOLINA ROY
Choco chip cookies
It was the year 1930, when the Toll House Inn baker Ruth Wakefield was short of baker’s chocolate. Ruth Wakefield used Nestlé semi-sweet chocolate chunks instead of baking chocolate.
Nachos
In a Mexican restaurant in 1943, maître d'hôtel Ignacio "Nacho" Anaya found himself facing hungry military wives when he didn't have a chef. Working quickly to find a solution, he made some tortilla chips with shredded cheese and jalapenos.
Potato chips
In 1853 in New York, an irritable chef named George Crum cut very thin potato slices, deep-fried them to crunchiness, and added lots of salt out of sheer spite. The angry customer enjoyed them immensely.
Popsicle
One freezing cold night in 1905, the 11-year old Frank Epperson accidentally left a cup filled with soda powder, water and a stirring stick out in the cold air in San Francisco.
Sandwich
While on a gambling streak in London during the 1700s, John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, requested his servants put meat between pieces of bread, enabling him to enjoy eating while playing cards.