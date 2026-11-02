Move beyond Marigold this Diwali, check these 7 flowers to decorate your homes with

Subhadrika Sen
Lotus: Buy a fresh lotus from the market. Take it home and make it bloom so that it lasts longer. One big lotus flower can be placed as the centre of attraction on your one-statement floating décor surrounded by other flower petals and candles.
Rose: Rose petals are a classic décor statement where you can use them to fill up your water bowls before placing the floating candles. They can also be placed in between alpona and rangoli.
Orchids: These beautiful multi-colour flowers with a subtle fragrance make best for centre-pieces on your dining table. You can also insert column candles around a bunch of orchids or place jar candles beside them.
Jasmine: The strong and sweet smell of Jasmine / mogra is one of the reasons it is preferred as statement décor. You can use strings of jasmine to create a flower curtain, use petals in your prayer hall, or keep them in every room as it acts as a natural room freshener.
Carnations: These offer a colour break if your room décor is otherwise neutral or white. Ideally take red/ white/ yellow matching with the theme of the occasion and place it on the tabletops, coffee table decors etc.
Tuberose: Long strands of fragrant white bulbs are often used while arranging a bunch of flowers in a vase. These work perfectly with multi-coloured flowers and create a great contrast to the décor.
Chrysanthemums: If you are having an afternoon puja / house party then opt for a pop of colour and decorate the space with Chrysanthemums. You can place a bunch of it to create a statement floral décor or align them with rangolis.
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