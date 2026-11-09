Struggling with post-Diwali AQI? 4 easy ways to soothe your throat

DEBOLINA ROY
Flush it out with warm salt water
A classic salt-water gargle helps to get rid of the harmful pollutants stuck inside your throat by washing them away. It helps eliminate the extra fluid from your throat's tissue, hence reducing swelling and offering immediate relief.
Steam away the smog irritation
Inhaling hot vapour, containing freshly crushed tulsi leaves, helps relieve congestion by cutting through heavy mucus and moistening arid passages. This uncomplicated ritual has a soothing effect on the inflamed membranes, making your breathing easier.
Sip on honey-ginger brew
By adding a spoon of unprocessed honey and raw ginger root into lukewarm water you can make an easy home remedy. This warm beverage soothes the throat, relieves irritation, and counteracts the day-to-day stress from the environment.
Hydrate to thin out mucus
Drinking enough fluid such as lukewarm water, herbal teas, or regular chaas can strengthen your mucus membranes. Adequate hydration can help to thin the excessive mucus and helps cleansing smog particles.
5 unique herbal teas with remarkable health benefits