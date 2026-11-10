4 ways to remove candle wax from surfaces

DEBOLINA ROY
Butter knife
If candle wax accidentally lands on clothing, tablecloths or napkins, just scrape the hard wax off the fabric with a butter knife.
Apply heat
Firstly, cool the wax down with some ice. Then, get rid of any leftover wax using a dull knife. Afterwards, place a piece of white cloth on the affected area and use an iron set to low heat to soak up all the wax.
Use icepack
Use an ice pack to harden the wax for wooden tables and countertops. The next step is to lift the wax with the assistance of a plastic scraper or a credit card. Finally, use soap and warm water to thoroughly clean the area.
Freeze leftover wax
Put the glass candle container into the freezer for several hours. The leftover wax shrinks and breaks, so you can remove it easily with a spoon. You can then clean and use the jar again.