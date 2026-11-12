4 things to check before booking a homestay

Pratyusha
Read recent reviews
Look beyond the overall rating and read reviews from recent guests. Pay attention to comments about cleanliness, the host's responsiveness, noise levels and whether the property matches its listing.
Check the location
Verify the property's exact location and its distance from major attractions, public transport, markets and restaurants. Also check road access, especially if you are travelling to a remote destination.
Confirm the amenities
Check whether essentials such as hot water, Wi-Fi, heating or air conditioning, parking and clean bathrooms are available. If you have specific requirements, confirm them with the host before booking.
Understand the house rules
Ask about check-in and check-out timings, meal arrangements, visitor policies, pet rules and shared spaces. Knowing whether you will have a private room or an entire property is equally important.
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