5 lesser-known facts about Jawaharlal Nehru on his birthday

Subhadrika Sen
From Jawaharlal to Joe: While he was studying in Trinity College, Cambridge, his fellow classmates found it diffciult to pronounce his name and used to call him Joe instead.
Passionate kite flyer: Nehru reportedly loved flying kites. His passion was kite-flying was such that he brought good quality kites from India and flew it with his classmates in the United Kingdom
A Science prodigy? Jawaharlal Nehru was said to have a special interest in Science , especially with physics and Chemistry experiments. To encourage this, his turor had set up a laboratory in his Allahabad home.
A wedding heirloom: Some reports suggest that he had spun a beautiful Khadi saree from prison for his daughter Indira Gandhi's wedding. It is also said that the saree became a family heirloom and was worn by Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during their weddings too.
A prolific writer: Jawaharlal Nehru is said to have written almost 200 letters to his daughter Indira between 1930 and 1933 from the prison. These letters were later compiled in the form of the book Glimpses of World History.
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