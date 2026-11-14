5 terrifying Alpine monster legends that will blow your mind

DEBOLINA ROY
Tatzelwurm
Hiding in the depths of Swiss and Austrian caves, the Tatzelwurm has a cat-like head and crawls on its legs while having a thick serpentine body. It is said that this fearsome reptile, which measures up to 90 centimetres long, kills unsuspecting travellers in the mountains using its toxic breath.
Krampus
Austria's horned demon, Krampus, roams the land of the Austrians alongside Saint Nicholas every December. Krampus makes use of bells made of metal along with chains to evoke fear in disobedient children. He possesses a hairy body and cloven hooves and does not hesitate to carry the wicked children in a basket slung upon his back.
Vouivre
Soaring over lakes in France and Switzerland, the flaming-winged Vouivre stands sentry over an invaluable jewel embedded in its forehead. Whenever it takes a bath, the Vouivre leaves the jewel on dry land as bait for greedy treasure seekers, who become victims of its vicious vengeance.
Sennentuntschi
The Sennentuntschi doll has been made from wood and straw by lonely Swiss shepherds and comes to life after going through several horrible acts of abuse. Full of torment, the spirit of revenge kills a shepherd and uses his skin to cover the roof of the hut.
Schreckhorn Dragon
It was a creature with an insatiable appetite, causing destruction in the Grindelwald valley by consuming both shepherds and sheep until a heroic person decided to step up and help the townsfolk and stop the dragon from causing any more harm. At last, the hero managed to catch the dragon and imprison it in a cave.