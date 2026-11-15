4 less crowded churches you can visit in Goa during Christmas

DEBOLINA ROY
St. Cajetan Church, Old Goa
Built in 1661 and modelled on the design of St. Peter's Basilica in Rome. This majestic building has a beautiful white Corinthian frontage and a semi circular dome. With fewer people visiting it is perfect for some peaceful time.
Mae De Deus Church, Saligao
This beautiful Neo-Gothic church will transport you to a fairytale white castle surrounded by palm trees and fields. At Christmas it glows with festive decorations and there is a local crib. It is a peaceful place as it is never busy.
Three Kings Chapel, Cansaulim
The small and airy chapel sits up high on Cuelim Hill offering great views across the countryside in South Goa and out to the Arabian Sea. A peaceful and secluded place to watch the sunset as it is full of local legends.
Church of Our Lady of Piety, Divar Island
This church, which can be reached within a short ferry ride, sits by the river offering beautiful views of the peaceful backwaters. It is one of the least busy churches in Goa. The church celebrates with authentic Goan-Christian village traditions, traditional cribs and a peaceful festive atmosphere.