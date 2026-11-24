Sanghamitra Chatterjee
Aokigahara Forest, Yamanashi: At the base of Mount Fuji, this dense woodland is known as the “Sea of Trees.” Its thick canopy swallows sound, creating an eerie silence. Folklore says the forest is home to yūrei, restless spirits who wander among the twisted roots.
Himeji Castle, Hyogo: Japan’s most celebrated castle hides a chilling legend: the tale of Okiku, a servant falsely accused of losing a precious plate. Thrown into a well, she supposedly returns each night, counting plates from one to nine before sobbing in despair.
Numahigashi Elementary School, Hokkaido: Built to educate the children of nearby coal miners, this unusual round schoolhouse in Bibai, Hokkaido, is now abandoned. Urban explorers speak of a young girl who mysteriously disappeared during a school break and was never found. Visitors claim to see her spirit carrying a red backpack and hear children giggling from the nearby forest.
Old Inunaki Tunnel, Fukuoka: On December 6, 1988, five local youths abducted a 20-year-old factory worker and burned him to death with gasoline inside the abandoned old tunnel. Its dark surroundings later became associated with eerie encounters.
Yuubetsu Coal Mine, Hokkaido: Established in 1923, Yuubetsu grew into one of Japan’s largest coal-producing towns, housing nearly 15,000 people. However, gas explosions, mine collapses and a dysentery outbreak claimed numerous lives, including 187 miners. Abandoned in 1970, the settlement is now considered haunted.
Mount Osore, Aomori: Located in Aomori, Mount Osore, meaning Mountain of Fear, is regarded as one of Japan’s most sacred gateways to the afterlife. According to local beliefs, the souls of the dead gather here before moving to the other world. Its desolate volcanic landscape, sulphur vents and eerie Lake Usori add to its otherworldly reputation.
Yagiyama Bridge, Miyagi: Linking Sendai’s Yagiyama hills to the city, this bridge is an ordinary commuter route by day. After dark, its reputation changes. Yagiyama Bridge spans the steep Tatsunokuchi Gorge and is associated with a tragic history of suicides. Drivers and passersby describe sudden dizziness, blackouts, and inexplicable accidents, as if something unseen is pulling at them.