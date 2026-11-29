DEBOLINA ROY
Walking the red carpet at the eighth edition of the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize in Doha, Isha Ambani captured the attention in a custom chocolate-brown couture gown. It was designed by Andrew Mukamal from Standing Ground, which was adorned with 190 carats of heirloom diamonds. With David Beckham as one of the other red carpet stars, Isha Ambani once again displayed how effortlessly she combines high fashion with her priceless family heritage.
Massive 190-carat weight
The vertical diamond configuration sewn on the front of the custom Standing Ground couture gown weighs a total of 190 carats. It showcases only natural diamonds, and immediately attracted attention on the Doha red carpet.
Nita Ambani's private vault
Each and every diamond in this ensemble was sourced from Nita Ambani's private jewellery collection. It is one of the world's famous private jewellery vaults that houses rare and museum-grade gems and historically significant Indian diamonds.
Giant 52.53-carat solitaire
At the top of the stunning vertical arrangement is a huge, single, solitaire diamond weighing 52.53 carats. According to experts, this spectacular centre stone comprises over 25% of the total weight by itself.
Mix of fancy cuts
Rather than using a uniformity of stones, the designer opted for a graduated cascade. It is composed of an elegant selection of fancy diamond shapes, including pear, round, heart, and emerald cuts, producing a dramatic light effect across the bodice.
Engineered into the gown
In lieu of simply linking the gems together into an ordinary necklace, artisans built the diamonds directly into the construction of the sculpted and richly beaded corset body, making a stark contrast with the deep chocolate-brown velvet.