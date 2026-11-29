Walking the red carpet at the eighth edition of the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize in Doha, Isha Ambani captured the attention in a custom chocolate-brown couture gown. It was designed by Andrew Mukamal from Standing Ground, which was adorned with 190 carats of heirloom diamonds. With David Beckham as one of the other red carpet stars, Isha Ambani once again displayed how effortlessly she combines high fashion with her priceless family heritage.