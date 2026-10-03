Durga Puja 2026: A few last minute styling tips just for you!

Dharitri Ganguly

Comfort is the key

If you are pandal hopping, comfort is non-negotiable—true fashion simply can’t happen if you feel restricted.

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Balancing act

Pair your ensembles thoughtfully. If your sari is heavily detailed, keep your blouse minimal; if your blouse carries heavy embellishment, let the drape remain lightweight and effortless.

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Sparkle through the hours

Pick up a few striking statement jewellery pieces. The right accessories effortlessly elevate a simple ensemble from daytime anjali sessions to midnight gatherings.

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Treasures of tradition

If you love motifs, select pieces that carry a rich heritage or a specific theme—they remain timeless additions to your heirloom wardrobe.

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Eternally timeless

Chasing short-lived, viral trends is fading away. Today, festive fashion is all about discovering and owning your unique personal aesthetic.

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Pricey but real

Always prioritise genuine handlooms. There is no point spending significantly on pieces blended with synthetic fibres or polyester.

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Style in moderation

Moderation is key. True elegance lives in subtle minimalism, where a few well-chosen elements elevate your look without overwhelming it.

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