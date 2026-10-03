Durga Puja 2026: A few last minute styling tips just for you!

Dharitri Ganguly
Comfort is the key
If you are pandal hopping, comfort is non-negotiable—true fashion simply can’t happen if you feel restricted.
Balancing act
Pair your ensembles thoughtfully. If your sari is heavily detailed, keep your blouse minimal; if your blouse carries heavy embellishment, let the drape remain lightweight and effortless.
Sparkle through the hours
Pick up a few striking statement jewellery pieces. The right accessories effortlessly elevate a simple ensemble from daytime anjali sessions to midnight gatherings.
Treasures of tradition
If you love motifs, select pieces that carry a rich heritage or a specific theme—they remain timeless additions to your heirloom wardrobe.
Eternally timeless
Chasing short-lived, viral trends is fading away. Today, festive fashion is all about discovering and owning your unique personal aesthetic.
Pricey but real
Always prioritise genuine handlooms. There is no point spending significantly on pieces blended with synthetic fibres or polyester.
Style in moderation
Moderation is key. True elegance lives in subtle minimalism, where a few well-chosen elements elevate your look without overwhelming it.