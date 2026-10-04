Easy veg dal tadka recipe in 5 Steps

Gather your ingredients

For the dal, you'll need 1 cup of toor dal (or half toor and half moong), 3 cups of water, ½ teaspoon of turmeric powder, 1 chopped tomato, and 1 teaspoon of salt, adjusted to taste. For the tadka, have ready 2 tablespoons of ghee (or oil), 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds, 4 finely chopped garlic cloves, 1 small finely chopped onion, 2 dried red chilies, 1 slit green chili, 1 teaspoon of Kashmiri red chili powder, and a pinch of hing. To finish, keep some chopped fresh coriander and a squeeze of lemon juice handy.