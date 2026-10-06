Tofu in creamy coconut sauce in 5 easy steps

Pratyusha Pan
Ingredients
Sesame oil, Tomato paste, Gochujang paste, 1/2 tsp of smoked paprika, fresh ginger, garlic powder, onion powder, ground cumin, lime.
Preparation
Cube the tofu into one inch pieces and set aside.
Saute
Heat the sesame oil on medium heat. Add the cubed tofu to the pan, along with sea salt, and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side till it crisps up evenly. The tofu should start to lightly brown around the edges.
Prepare the sauce
In a small bowl, whisk together coconut milk with the cornstarch to create a cornstarch slurry. In another bowl whisk together the remainder of the coconut milk along with the remaining sauce ingredients.
Cook the tofu
Once the tofu is browned, reduce the heat to medium-low, and pour in the coconut sauce mixture. Then pour in the cornstarch slurry, and stir the slurry into the coconut sauce and tofu. It will begin to thicken. Cook the sauce until it thickens.
Serve
Once the sauce is thickened, remove the pan from heat. Serve the spicy tofu over steamed rice and veggies.
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