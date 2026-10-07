4 side effects women can face after consecutive pregnancy

DEBOLINA ROY
Severe iron-deficiency
Back-to-back pregnancies can empty critical reserves of iron and haemoglobin faster than your body can regenerate them. This sudden drop in nutrition can cause mothers to feel chronic fatigue, extreme weakness, and persistent tiredness.
Critical micronutrient depletion
In numerous pregnancies, the necessary minerals such as calcium and folate are depleted. While these minerals are essential for one's health, in the absence of adequate rest, the mother's health is badly affected.
Uterine and pelvic strain
The body needs time to recuperate after giving birth, especially the pelvic region. If this does not happen and there are frequent births, there is a risk of multiple complications, such as incontinence and rupture.
Chronic mental exhaustion
Taking care of a baby while being responsible for another child can be a source of emotional stress. Lack of sleep, together with the demands of caring for a baby, can lead to intense parental burnout, long-term anxiety and ongoing postpartum depression.