5 easy steps to clean window tracks

DEBOLINA ROY

Vacuum away loose debris

Begin with a vacuum cleaner that has a narrow nozzle attachment that will allow you to remove debris. Removing dry dust beforehand helps prevent making a muddy mess once liquid is introduced later in the cleaning process.

Spray the soapy solution

Generously mist the whole frame with your preferred soap-and-water blend to cut through stubborn dirt. Allow the solution to settle for a short period of time so that the dirty spots come away easily, without the need for scrubbing.

Scrub the corners

Use a scrubbing brush or a toothbrush to effectively clean away the softened buildup. Work the brush into the new solution when necessary to loosen dark grime that may stubbornly remain stuck in the tight corners of the track.

Wipe away excess moisture

With the help of a soft microfiber cloth or sponge, clean away all the dissolved dirt and liquid left behind. Make sure you pay attention to every corner along the track so that no slurry remains in your freshly cleaned window.

Dry to prevent mould

Dry the surface with a clean rag or let it dry openly. It is crucial to dry everything well before closing the windows to avoid dampness from causing mould or mildew to develop.

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