5 easy ways to clean shrimp at home

Pratyusha Pan
This is the simplest method and needs no tools. Pull off the legs, then squeeze the shell open along the belly and slide it off. Leave the tail on for dishes like garlic shrimp or cocktail shrimp, or pinch it off for pasta and curries.
Scissors are the quickest way to peel and devein in one move. Cut along the back of the shell from the head end to the tail, then open the shell and lift out the dark vein. This also works well for shell-on grilling, since the shell stays attached and protects the meat.
Make a shallow cut along the curved back of the shrimp. Use the tip of the knife or a toothpick to lift the dark vein, then pull it out in one piece. Rinse under cold water to remove any leftover bits.
If you clean shrimp often, a cheap plastic deveiner makes the job fast. Slide it along the back, and it splits the shell and removes the vein together. It is also handy for large batches.
Make Gulab Jamun from scratch in 5 easy steps