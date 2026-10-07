How to make Bengaluru-special Bisi Bele Bath at home?

DEBOLINA ROY
Prep and boil the base
Wash rice and toor dal in equal amounts. Pressure cook the washed rice and dal together with turmeric and water until a soft mash can be made. Boil the chopped vegetables like carrot, green beans and green peas separately until they are well cooked.
Make the spice paste
In a pan, toast coriander seeds, chana dal, cinnamon, cloves, and dry Byadgi chillies together. Combine the roasted spices in a blender with some fresh grated coconut and enough water to produce a smooth paste, which will flavour the recipe.
Combine and shimmer
Combine the rice with lentils, vegetables, spice paste, tamarind juice, and salt in a big pot. Pour in some water to regulate the texture, and simmer over medium heat so that all the flavours mix well together.
Temper and serve
In a small frying pan, heat ghee, pop mustard seeds, and roast cashew nuts along with curry leaves and a bit of asafoetida. Drizzle this hot mixture over the finished preparation, stir properly, and serve hot with crispy boondi.