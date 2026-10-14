All you need to know about Aafiya Sayed, Sajid Nadiadwala’s niece, who is making her Telugu debut opposite Nithiin in Alias Rukmini

Subhadrika Sen
Aafiya Sayed steps in as female lead opposite Nithiin for Alias Rukmini under south superstar Nani’s production. This marks her Telugu debut which si scheduled to release on December 4, 2026.
According to reports, she is the daughter of Afifa Nadiadwala, Sajid Nadiadwala’s sister, making her his niece.
She recently made her Bollywood debut opposite Veer Pahariya in Prem Keetanu. She plays Suhani, a young college girl, who is unable to decide between two boys.
In her Telugu debut, Alias Rukmini, she plays a strict school teacher who has nicknames like ‘Devil’ and ‘Homework Police’.
She is one of the young names to look out for in both Bollywood and south industries.