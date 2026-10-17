How to make Brazillian brigadeiro in 5 easy steps

Pratyusha Pan
Ingredients
You need one 400 g tin of sweetened condensed milk, 3 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder, 1 tbsp butter (plus extra for greasing) and a pinch of salt. Keep chocolate sprinkles handy for rolling. This makes 20 to 25 small truffles.
Mix the base
Whisk the condensed milk, cocoa, butter and salt in a non-stick pan until smooth and lump-free.
Cook on low heat
Stir constantly on medium-low heat for 8 to 10 minutes. It’s ready when the mixture turns thick and glossy and leaves a trail on the pan bottom.
Cool it down
Pour the mixture onto a buttered plate and let it cool completely, about 1 to 2 hours. A 20-minute chill in the fridge speeds things up.
Shape the balls
Butter your palms lightly and roll a teaspoon of the mixture into small, smooth balls.
Coat and serve
Roll each ball in chocolate sprinkles and place it in a mini paper cup. Serve at room temperature.
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