How to make Brazillian brigadeiro in 5 easy steps

Pratyusha Pan

Ingredients

You need one 400 g tin of sweetened condensed milk, 3 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder, 1 tbsp butter (plus extra for greasing) and a pinch of salt. Keep chocolate sprinkles handy for rolling. This makes 20 to 25 small truffles.

Mix the base

Whisk the condensed milk, cocoa, butter and salt in a non-stick pan until smooth and lump-free.

Cook on low heat

Stir constantly on medium-low heat for 8 to 10 minutes. It’s ready when the mixture turns thick and glossy and leaves a trail on the pan bottom.

Cool it down

Pour the mixture onto a buttered plate and let it cool completely, about 1 to 2 hours. A 20-minute chill in the fridge speeds things up.

Shape the balls

Butter your palms lightly and roll a teaspoon of the mixture into small, smooth balls.

Coat and serve

Roll each ball in chocolate sprinkles and place it in a mini paper cup. Serve at room temperature.

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