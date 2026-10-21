5 ways to create a home that reflects your personality

Pratyusha Pan
Start with you
Skip the trends and begin with what you love. Save images, colours, and textures in a mood board, then spot the patterns that define your personal style.
Play with colour
Choose shades that match your mood, from calming sage to bold terracotta. Start small with cushions, curtains, or a single accent wall, then build from there.
Display your story
Frame travel photos, stack favourite books, and show off souvenirs and heirlooms. Curate with care, group items in threes, and leave breathing room so each piece shines.
Mix textures and eras
Pair a modern sofa with a vintage chest. Layer wood, brass, jute, and wool to add depth, warmth, and a collected-over-time feel to any room.
Design for your life
Let your lifestyle guide the layout. Love reading? Build a cozy nook. Host often? Create generous seating. A home that works for you feels like yours.
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