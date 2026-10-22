Buying a vintage watch? Check these 4 things

Subhadrika Sen
Authenticity: With vintage objects one needs to judge the originality before purchasing. Check the logo, inconsistent lettering, and serial number; inspect each component, including hands, crown, etc. Also, look out for fake watches that are made by assembling parts from different watches to create a genuine looking one.
Tip: Authenticate it by a vintage watch specialist.
Service history: Ask questions about the age, service duration, previous repairs etc while purchasing it.
Exterior condition of the watch: The cases of the watch, its polishing history, dial condition, crystals, water-proof ability etc all amounts to questions that should be asked before investing on a vintage watch.
Price and future maintenance: The last step is to check the price, compare it if necessary and assess the financial investment in its future maintenance.
Tip: Buy from a reputable dealer who gives a warranty and a bill. Check their purchase policy too.