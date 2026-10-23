6 unique naru recipes for Lokkhi Pujo

DEBOLINA ROY
Narkel naru
Narkel Naru is made with freshly grated coconut, sugar, milk, ghee, and cardamom. Boil the mixture until it attains a thick and gooey consistency. Let the mixture cool a bit, make small balls and finally roll the balls in grated coconut.
Gurer naru
Gurer naru is made using freshly grated coconut and date palm jaggery, embodying the quintessential winter tastes of Bengal. Roast the coconut for a short while, then add the jaggery and cook until blended, finally mixing in cardamom before rolling it into ladoos.
Anondo naru
Anondo naru provides a crunchy variation of traditional coconut mithais. Mix together atta, rice flour, grated coconut, date jaggery, and sesame seeds to form a dough, and roll it into small balls before frying them until golden.
Til naru
The nutty delight is the ideal addition for the festive platter. Roast the sesame seeds until they are fragrant, and afterwards mix them with jaggery which has been melted. When still warm, form the mixture into small balls.
Murir naru
Muri naru is a thin and crispy treat prepared using puffed rice and jaggery. Melt the jaggery until gooey and mix in the puffed rice, then quickly make round balls out of the hot mixture.
Pepe naru
Grate the raw papaya, cook it until tender, and combine it with grated coconut, jaggery, and cardamom. After cooling, make small balls and offer them as prasad for the Lokkhi Puja.