5 fasting rules to follow on Kojagori Lokkhi Puja

DEBOLINA ROY
Begin with proper preparation
Take a bath and put on fresh clothes and take a sankalp. Also, without further ado, decide on the type of fast before the day, and observe it in all earnestness on the day itself.
Keep your health in check
Devotees can either take nirjala upvas or choose to eat only fruits and milk. People who have health conditions, are pregnant, or are on medications should analyze their health rather than fast.
Avoid negativity
Make sure there’s a serene ambience in your home during the period of fasting. Keep away from arguments, abusive language and unnecessary distractions. While fasting, invest time in prayer, in the recital of Lakshmi’s mantras or in reading spiritual books, etc.
Prepare sattvik bhog
Prepare bhog, such as fruits, white desserts, naadus, and kheer (rice pudding), for Goddess Lakshmi. Maintain cleanliness of the puja area, make sure to not use any onion and garlic.
Stay awake the whole night
Staying awake is the main tradition connected to Kojagori Lokkhi Puja. Bhaktas can spend the night singing bhajans, reciting mantras, reading stories, and praying in quiet, harmonious home surroundings.