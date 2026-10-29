Karwa Chauth 2026: No moon sighting? How to break your fast during heavy rain

Worship the moon on Lord Shiva’s forehead (Chandra-Mauli)

Lord Shiva holds the crescent moon in his matted hair (Chandramauli). You can place an image or idol of Lord Shiva in your home mandir, and once the official moonrise time for your city passes, offer arghya (water), flowers, and rice to the moon on Lord Shiva's head, seek blessings, and complete your fast.