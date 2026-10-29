Karwa Chauth 2026: No moon sighting? How to break your fast during heavy rain

Dharitri Ganguly
Worship the moon on Lord Shiva’s forehead (Chandra-Mauli)
Lord Shiva holds the crescent moon in his matted hair (Chandramauli). You can place an image or idol of Lord Shiva in your home mandir, and once the official moonrise time for your city passes, offer arghya (water), flowers, and rice to the moon on Lord Shiva's head, seek blessings, and complete your fast.
Offer prayers in the direction of moonrise
Check the exact moonrise time for your city via a local Panchang or weather app. Stand indoors, on a balcony, or near a window facing the direction where the moon rises. Visualise Chandra Dev behind the clouds, offer arghya toward the sky in that direction, and chant the moon mantra (Om Chandraya Namah).
Worship a silver coin
Place a clean silver coin (symbolic of the moon's cool, reflective energy) on a plate. View it through the sieve, offer prayers, and complete the ritual.
Create a symbolic moon using rice grains (Akshat)
Place a red or yellow cloth on a clean puja stool or platter. Arrange raw rice grains (akshat) on the cloth in the shape of a crescent or full moon. View the rice moon through your sieve (chhalni), offer your prayers, and offer arghya.
Virtual moon sighting via video call
If a family member or friend lives in a nearby city where the sky is clear, connect via a live video call to view the moon on screen through your sieve before offering arghya.
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