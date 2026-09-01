4 places in India with the best street art

Bristi Dey
Fontainhas, Panaji, Goa
Street art here ranges from hand-painted azulejo tile motifs to murals reflecting Goan music and heritage. The quarters here take pride for their artistic expressions. It has now become a focal tourist point.
Fort Kochi, Kerala
For the ones who are unaware, the place is not a fort but a small island strip which glows up in aestheticism for its Portugal architecture. Now coming to the art, Fort Kochi’s coastal alleys serve as a platform for political satire, local folklore, and experimental visual installations.
Malleshwaram, Bengaluru
This place is proof that even metro cities and art can co-exist casually. Walk down the streets of Malleshwaram and you'll spot multiple temples with its old architecture and shops with beautiful designs. Then comes the murals around 6th and 7th Cross that highlight local heritage alongside modern design.
Lodhi art district, New Delhi
In the heart of the city, art unfolds like a colourful canvas. As people rush to visit the historic Lodhi garden, stop for a while and look around the street. From climate change, gender empowerment, to contemporary satire, you will stumble upon everything as you make your way through the streets. It is also India's first open-air public art district.