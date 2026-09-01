4 things to check in your horoscope before getting married

DEBOLINA ROY
Moon phase
The moon phase dictates the prevailing energy of your event. A new moon ushers in a calm energy ideal for initiating something new, whereas a full moon adds a dynamic social nature with its uplifting feelings.
Zodiac season
Sun sign season affects the mood of your celebration. Fire and air sun signs promote socialising and travelling, whereas water sun signs are ideal for private celebrations. Earth sign season ensures that all aspects of the wedding are properly organized.
Planetary retrogrades
A check for retrogrades saves you from any surprises on the wedding day. The Mercury retrograde usually leads to misunderstandings or travel problems for your guests, whereas a Venus retrograde makes a couple go back to old conflicts in order to move ahead in their relationship.
Planetary placements
The examination of important positions of planets ensures that there will be some long-lasting harmony. Excellent positions of Saturn guarantee reliability and commitment. Jupiter adds positive energy and development, helping one feel good while planning the ideal wedding date.