5 African breakfast items that deserve global attention

Subhadrika Sen

Bessara, Morocco: A hearty soup made with fava beans puree along with garlic, olive oil, cumin and paprika. This filling dish is enjoyed warm with a crusty bread.

Chickpea Stew with bread, Tunisia: Chickpea forms an essential part of Tunisian cuisine. Thus this chickpea stew with olive oil, garlic, spices and harissa is eaten with fresh bread as a breakfast meal.

Tom Brown, Ghana: Roasted maize, millet or soybean is cooked into a warm porridge. If required it is served with milk and sweetened with sugar or other alternative sweeteners.

Boerewors and Pap, South Africa: If you have tasted the English breakfast platter then try its South African cousin. A thick circular boerewore sausage with porridge and vegetables is a full meal.

Nduma with tea, Kenya: Also called arrowroot, it is boiled and eaten with tea. At times, people also add some sweet potatoes or eggs.

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