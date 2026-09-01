5 African breakfast items that deserve global attention

Subhadrika Sen
Bessara, Morocco: A hearty soup made with fava beans puree along with garlic, olive oil, cumin and paprika. This filling dish is enjoyed warm with a crusty bread.
Chickpea Stew with bread, Tunisia: Chickpea forms an essential part of Tunisian cuisine. Thus this chickpea stew with olive oil, garlic, spices and harissa is eaten with fresh bread as a breakfast meal.
Tom Brown, Ghana: Roasted maize, millet or soybean is cooked into a warm porridge. If required it is served with milk and sweetened with sugar or other alternative sweeteners.
Boerewors and Pap, South Africa: If you have tasted the English breakfast platter then try its South African cousin. A thick circular boerewore sausage with porridge and vegetables is a full meal.
Nduma with tea, Kenya: Also called arrowroot, it is boiled and eaten with tea. At times, people also add some sweet potatoes or eggs.