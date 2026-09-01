All about Britney Spears’ son Jayden James, the new face of a global beauty brand

Dharitri Ganguly
Britney Spears’ youngest son, 19-year-old Jayden James, has just been announced as the new face of MAC Cosmetics
It is no secret that Britney Spears’ did not have the best relationship with her ex-husband Kevin Federline and their children. However, this year, Jayden seems to be spending more time with his pop star mother.
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline met in 2004, and got married when he was a backup dancer for her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake. They welcomed their first born, Sean Preston in 2005. Their second child, Jayden James, was born on September 12, 2006. Spears filed for divorce that same year, citing irreconcilable differences.
Both Jayden and Sean made their runway debuts this June at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, walking for Vetements’ spring/summer 2027 show, after which Jayden expressed his interest in modelling again.
Jayden is also a self-taught musician, and one of the first songs he taught himself to play was Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody. On an Instagram Live session, Jayden shared that he considers his mother’s hit Toxic as one of her best songs.
Jayden is dating Gabrielle Helene. While It is unclear since when they are together, their relationship became Instagram-official in 2023. The couple made their red carpet debut this May at a Dior show.