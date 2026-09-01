High-protein, low-sugar no-bake dessert bites to satisfy sweet cravings

Dark Chocolate Brownie Batter Bites | Protein: 7g per bite

Mix chocolate whey or plant protein powder, unsweetened cocoa powder, almond butter, ground flaxseed, unsweetened almond milk, and sugar-free dark chocolate chips well, place in a baking container and spread well to remove any lumps or air bubbles. Chill in the fridge for a while, cut into bite-sized piece and enjoy

Why it works: Rich in dietary fibre and healthy fats, giving it a dense, fudge-like consistency without added sugar.