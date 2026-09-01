High-protein, low-sugar no-bake dessert bites to satisfy sweet cravings

Dharitri Ganguly
Dark Chocolate Brownie Batter Bites | Protein: 7g per bite
Mix chocolate whey or plant protein powder, unsweetened cocoa powder, almond butter, ground flaxseed, unsweetened almond milk, and sugar-free dark chocolate chips well, place in a baking container and spread well to remove any lumps or air bubbles. Chill in the fridge for a while, cut into bite-sized piece and enjoy
Why it works: Rich in dietary fibre and healthy fats, giving it a dense, fudge-like consistency without added sugar.
Lemon Blueberry 'Cheesecake' Bites | Protein: 6g per bite
Take a glass jar or an airtight glass lid. Now take vanilla protein powder and almond flour to create the base of the cheesecake. Replace cream cheese with cashew butter, sweeten it with a touch of liquid stevia or monk fruit, and flavour it with fresh lemon zest, and freeze-dried blueberries. Now add the mixture on the base, add a few more blueberries and let it chill and set. Have a scoop or cut a bit once it is chilled.
Why it works: Freeze-dried fruit delivers intense berry flavour without adding liquid or excessive natural sugars, while cashew butter creates a creamy cheesecake.
'Cinnamon Roll' Cookie Dough Bites | Protein: 6g per bite
Make an edible dough with vanilla protein powder, oat flour, ground cinnamon, natural peanut or almond butter, a pinch of sea salt, and sugar-free maple syrup substitute. Shape it as per your choice and have a bite with your hot coffee.
Why it works: Tastes like unbaked cinnamon bun dough while keeping glycemic impact minimal thanks to complex carbs from oat flour.
Coconut Almond Joy Bites | Protein: 7g per bite
Make you your candy bar with chocolate protein powder, unsweetened shredded or desiccated coconut, almond butter, chopped raw almonds, and unsweetened think coconut milk (to bind). Chill it a little, so that everything comes together.
Why it works: Combines healthy fats from coconut and almonds with high-quality protein for maximum satiety.
Matcha Green Tea and Pistachio Bites | Protein: 5g per bite
Unflavoured or vanilla protein powder, ceremonial grade matcha powder, finely chopped pistachios, tahini or sunflower seed butter, and a splash of unsweetened milk. Mix everything evenly and create small bites with the mixture.
Why it works: Matcha provides antioxidant benefits and smooth caffeine release paired with healthy fats from pistachios.
Espresso Fudge Truffle Bites | Protein: 7g per bite
Sounds yum already, ain't it? Take chocolate protein powder, your favourite instant espresso powder, a bit of dark cocoa powder, hazelnut or almond butter, and unsweetened milk. Mix everything together until it comes together in a dough-like, fudgy consistency.
Why it works: Dark cocoa and coffee complement each other, naturally masking the taste of protein powder while delivering an intense mocha punch.