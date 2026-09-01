How to make iced tea at home with flavoured tea leaves?

Udisha
Hot Brew Method
Brew the tea: This is the faster method and helps you bring out the beautiful flavour of the tea, be it lemon, berry or wine. Bring two cups of water to a boil and add two tablespoons of the flavoured tea. Cover the lid of the pot and let it soak for 4-5 minutes, exactly like you would brew a hot cup of tea.
Sweeten and cool: Once the tea leaves have soaked, strain them and stir in some honey or sugar while it is hot. Check the sweetness to see if it is to your liking. Now, allow the tea to cool down to room temperature.
Serve over ice: Take a cocktail glass and fill it up with ice. Pour in the tea from the top and garnish with some fruit or mint leaves that matches the flavour of the iced tea.
Cold Brew Method
If you are following this method instead, start by adding 2-3 tablespoons of the flavoured tea leaves to a pitcher of cold water (or room-temperature). Cover the pitcher and refrigerate it for at least 6-12 hours, preferably overnight for best results. Once done, strain the tea leaves in a glass and add some sweet syrup, honey or some lemon juice and add ice cubes. This method will give you a smooth and refreshing test that is less bitter.