How to make iced tea at home with flavoured tea leaves?

Cold Brew Method

If you are following this method instead, start by adding 2-3 tablespoons of the flavoured tea leaves to a pitcher of cold water (or room-temperature). Cover the pitcher and refrigerate it for at least 6-12 hours, preferably overnight for best results. Once done, strain the tea leaves in a glass and add some sweet syrup, honey or some lemon juice and add ice cubes. This method will give you a smooth and refreshing test that is less bitter.