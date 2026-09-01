How to travel light without forgetting essentials

Dharitri Ganguly

Build a 5-4-3-2-1 Capsule Wardrobe

To keep your bag light without running out of options, stick to a cohesive colour palette (neutrals + 1 accent colour) where every top matches every bottom. And here's all you need to pack:

  • 5 sets of socks and underwear

  • 4 tops (mix of basic tees, shirts, or layering pieces)

  • 3 bottoms (trousers, jeans, or skirts)

  • 2 pairs of shoes (wear the heavier pair while travelling)

  • 1 outer layer (jacket, blazer, or cardigan)

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The non-negotiable "Essential Zone"

Group your absolute essentials into a single pouch that moves from bag to bag. If you leave with this pouch and your phone, your trip will survive.

  • Documents: Passport/ID, physical credit card, insurance details.

  • Tech: Multi-port USB-C charger, power bank, charging cable.

  • Health: Daily/emergency medication, small blister plasters, eye drops.

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Use compression packing cubes

Compression cubes don't just compress; they create a visual inventory. Allocate one cube for clothing and one for undergarments/accessories.

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The 2-Minute pre-departure audit

Before closing your bag, perform a quick audit based on zones of your body, moving top to bottom:

  1. Head and face: Sunglasses, prescription glasses, lip balm.

  2. Torso and layering: Weather-appropriate outer layer.

  3. Pockets/Hands: Phone, wallet, keys, passport.

  4. Feet: Correct socks and footwear for your itinerary.

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