How to travel light without forgetting essentials

Dharitri Ganguly
Build a 5-4-3-2-1 Capsule Wardrobe
To keep your bag light without running out of options, stick to a cohesive colour palette (neutrals + 1 accent colour) where every top matches every bottom. And here's all you need to pack:
5 sets of socks and underwear
4 tops (mix of basic tees, shirts, or layering pieces)
3 bottoms (trousers, jeans, or skirts)
2 pairs of shoes (wear the heavier pair while travelling)
1 outer layer (jacket, blazer, or cardigan)
The non-negotiable "Essential Zone"
Group your absolute essentials into a single pouch that moves from bag to bag. If you leave with this pouch and your phone, your trip will survive.
Documents: Passport/ID, physical credit card, insurance details.
Tech: Multi-port USB-C charger, power bank, charging cable.
Health: Daily/emergency medication, small blister plasters, eye drops.
Use compression packing cubes
Compression cubes don't just compress; they create a visual inventory. Allocate one cube for clothing and one for undergarments/accessories.
The 2-Minute pre-departure audit
Before closing your bag, perform a quick audit based on zones of your body, moving top to bottom:
Head and face: Sunglasses, prescription glasses, lip balm.
Torso and layering: Weather-appropriate outer layer.
Pockets/Hands: Phone, wallet, keys, passport.
Feet: Correct socks and footwear for your itinerary.