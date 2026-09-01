Surprising colour combinations that always look expensive

Dharitri Ganguly

Chocolate Brown and Sky Blue

Visual effect: In this colour combination, earthy richness meets crisp clarity.

Best used for: Tailored outerwear, knitwear, and structured handbags.

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Burgundy and Butter Yellow

Visual effect: This colour combination creates a high-contrast warmth with a vintage mood

Best used for: Leather jackets paired with soft silk separates

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Olive Green and Soft Blush

Visual effect: This colour combination feels like military utility softened by delicate romance.

Best used for: Workwear trousers, trench coats, and tailoring.

Ana Karotkaya Photography/Pexels

Rich Navy and Warm Camel

Visual effect: This classic combination is a timeless architectural contrast.

Best used for: Layered coats, suiting, and luxury leather goods.

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