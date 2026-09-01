Surprising colour combinations that always look expensive

Dharitri Ganguly
Chocolate Brown and Sky Blue
Visual effect: In this colour combination, earthy richness meets crisp clarity.
Best used for: Tailored outerwear, knitwear, and structured handbags.
Burgundy and Butter Yellow
Visual effect: This colour combination creates a high-contrast warmth with a vintage mood
Best used for: Leather jackets paired with soft silk separates
Olive Green and Soft Blush
Visual effect: This colour combination feels like military utility softened by delicate romance.
Best used for: Workwear trousers, trench coats, and tailoring.
Rich Navy and Warm Camel
Visual effect: This classic combination is a timeless architectural contrast.
Best used for: Layered coats, suiting, and luxury leather goods.