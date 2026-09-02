6 best shows of HBO Max to include in your weekend watchlist

DEBOLINA ROY
Succession
Through a fierce battle for media supremacy, Succession takes the forefront of television offerings in America. The satirical show captures the deep betrayal within families, unrelenting ambition, and corporate games that are played out in the boardrooms of New York City.
House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon takes its viewers to a fantasy world that has a heavy influence from medieval Britain. Royal dynasties, huge wars between dragons, and intense family disagreements all form a huge saga of power, treachery, and ancestral conflict.
Sex and the City
Sex and the City changed urban dating, lifestyle journalism, and friendships among women. Under the stress of jobs and love, four friends learn about love, fashion, and themselves in different New York neighbourhoods.
Heated Rivalry
Heated Rivalry delves into the world of professional ice hockey through a forbidden love story between two rival star athletes. This tale intertwines the thrilling rivalries of the sport with hidden affairs that take place across the North American continent.
Industry
Industry explores the cutthroat world of international finance at a well-known investment bank in London. In this high-pressure environment, young professionals try to make their way successfully through career challenges, corporate changes, and risky financial transactions.
The White Lotus
The White Lotus shifts upmarket holiday resorts into morbidly amusing social commentary set in tropical heaven. The blend of guest interactions, concealed friction, and unanticipated mayhem exposes the troubling realities that are often hidden beneath the superficial beauty of a holiday.