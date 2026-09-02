8 high-impact micro-renovations you can do over the weekend

Dharitri Ganguly
Upgrade cabinet and drawer hardware
Swap out builder-grade, dated knobs and drawer pulls in your kitchen or bathroom for modern hardware. This will instantly elevate your old cabinetry without the mess, expense, or time commitment of refinishing or replacing cabinets.
Pro tip: Stick to the existing hole-to-hole measurements (centre-to-centre distance) to avoid needing to drill, patch, or repaint cabinet doors.
Install peel-and-stick backsplash tiles
Apply self-adhesive vinyl, composite, or real stone peel-and-stick tiles to your kitchen or powder room walls. This will deliver the look of custom tilework, like classic subway tile or herringbone marble, with zero mortar or grout required.
Pro Tip: Use a box cutter and a straight-edge metal ruler to make precise cuts around electrical outlets.
Replace accent lighting fixtures
Swap plain ceiling flush-mounts, entryway pendants, or bathroom vanity lights for sleek, modern fixtures. Good lighting changes the entire mood and perceived scale of a room, serving as functional jewellery for your space.
Pro Tip: Turn off the main circuit breaker before starting and take a quick photo of the original wiring before disconnecting old light fixtures
Add under-cabinet ambient lighting
Mount dimmable LED light strips or rechargeable puck lights beneath kitchen cabinets or open shelving. This would instantly create a high-end, architectural look by illuminating dark countertops and adding warm accent light.
Pro Tip: Opt for warm-white (2700K–3000K) LEDs to avoid harsh, cold blue hospital lighting.
Paint the front door and upgrade door hardware
Coat your interior side of the entry door in a bold accent colour (navy, dark green, or matte black) and install a new handle set. This change of colour makes an immediate visual impression and anchors the entryway with a grounded, custom feel.
Pro Tip: Use a exterior-grade semi-gloss or satin paint for durability against scuffs and easy cleaning.
Swap out faucets and shower heads
Replace outdated chrome kitchen/bathroom faucets and standard showerheads with modern matte black, brushed brass, or gooseneck models. This adds an instant "boutique hotel" touch to high-traffic wet areas.
Pro Tip: Keep plumber’s tape (Teflon tape) on hand to wrap pipe threads and prevent minor leaks during installation.
Frame or accentuate light switches and outlets
Replace yellowed plastic switch plates with architectural metal, wood, or paintable wall plates. Eliminates a subtle, often overlooked eye-sore and unifies your room's accent metal palette.
Pro Tip: Match your wall plate screws to the plate finish, and line the screw slots up vertically for a clean finish.