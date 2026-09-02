8 pantry staples you’re storing wrong

Whole wheat flour

The mistake: Keeping it in the pantry at room temperature. Unlike refined all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour contains the grain's germ and bran, which are rich in oils. Exposure to heat, light, and air causes these oils to oxidise and go rancid quickly.

How to fix: Store whole wheat flour in an airtight container in the freezer (lasts up to a year) or the refrigerator.