Want to settle abroad after retirement? Here are 5 best countries

DEBOLINA ROY
Thailand
Thailand is considered one of the best countries to retire to for Indians. With its tropical scenery, inexpensive accommodation, and good health facilities, Thailand is indeed an attractive destination. Furthermore, the visa regulations are lenient and convenient for those over 50.
Malaysia
Malaysia blends a state-of-the-art city framework with a reasonably priced lifestyle, offering top-tier facilities like advanced hospitals and widespread English use. The welcoming MM2H scheme offers long-term residency, making it a perfect pick for active Indian retirees.
Mauritius
With its beautiful waters, Mauritius is the perfect place for Indians to retire. The country has a retirement visa which is renewable every ten years, a pleasant climate all year round, and serenity in the overall atmosphere.
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka offers picturesque hill stations, historical cities, and an incredibly cost-effective life experience. The My Dream Home Visa gives easy access to long-term residency for foreign retirees who are looking for comfort.
UAE
The UAE offers lavish, tax-free living, unparalleled rates of safety, as well as superb medical facilities. With easy access to many Indian cities via direct flights, long-term visas valid for five years, and cultural connection to India, it is still one of the best options for sophisticated retirees.