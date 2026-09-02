Want your hair to grow long faster? Try these methods

Udisha
Regular hair oiling
If you want long hair, do not skip the ultimate desi haircare hack: hair oil. It is important to stimulate blood circulation in the scalp to boost hair growth. Massaging warm coconut or argan oil at least once or twice a week can do the trick.
Nourish from within
Eating the right food is very important for healthy and long hair. Skip oily food and maintain a diet that is rich in nutrients like protein, biotin, zinc and others. Include healthy food like eggs, spinach, fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, to support follicle growth.
Trim ends periodically
Avoiding a hair cut for long periods of time will not help your hair grow longer. Ensure that you get a short trim every 8 to 12 weeks to get rid of the split ends and prevent breakage. This helps preserve the length of your hair while keeping it healthy.
Reduce heat and styling stress
Heat styling, hair dyes and tight hairstyles harm your hair. Never miss the heat protectant spray before you style with hot tools. Always maintain a good haircare routine that includes a chemical-free shampoo, conditioner and serum to prevent damage from styling.