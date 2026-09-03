4 things you should never ask to AI chatbots

DEBOLINA ROY
Password and credentials
Never enter your passwords, PINs, or usernames into chatbots. Even the most secure systems can experience software glitches or data leaks, leading to your credentials being discovered by hackers or unauthorized humans.
Bank account details
Don't put full credit card numbers or bank account details. While it is safe to get general advice about money using imaginary amounts, revealing real financial information can put you in a position to suffer from serious identity theft.
Confidential workplace secrets
Do not copy proprietary internal code, financial statements, or strategic plans into open models. Oversharing confidential information inside the company violates strict confidentiality rules. This brings about instances of poor business security and immediate dismissal from work.
Personal life's information
Avoid using exact addresses, phone numbers, and exact dates of birth in prompts. Releasing such information exposes them to permanent digital footprints. That could be easily exploited by sophisticated phishing schemes.