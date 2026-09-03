4 underrated Indian saree drapes to try next wedding season

DEBOLINA ROY
The dhoti drape
This modern silhouette eliminates the conventional underskirt and gives rise to comfy leggings, allowing one to move without restrictions. It goes well with fitted crop tops and embroidered shirts and is a great option for festive sangeet parties.
The Nauvari drape
Originating from Maharashtra, this daring nine-yard garment comfortably wraps around the legs to resemble trousers. It emanates royalty and honours a rich cultural legacy while ensuring maximum comfort during the long events of a wedding day.
The butterfly drape
Ultra-fine pleating is used at the torso, adapting this modern style to offer a keyhole effect at the waist that elongates the figure. It adds an instant touch of modern charm to light materials, such as chiffon or net, for cocktail receptions.
The neck-wrap drape
To create an elegant, winter-appropriate wedding appearance, you just need to wear the pallu around your neck like a fancy scarf. This modern draping technique allows you to avoid wearing heavy neck jewellery yet continue to create a fashionable attire.