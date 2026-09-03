5 healthy sweets you can make this Janmashtami

DEBOLINA ROY
Dhaniya Panjiri
Roast the coriander seed powder in ghee until it releases its aroma, and then combine it with jaggery, cardamom, and nuts. It helps with digestion and provides essential minerals from jaggery and healthy fats.
Low-sugar Coconut Laddoo
Cook some fresh shredded coconut in ghee for some time, and then add jaggery syrup to make it thick. Shape the mixture into laddoos. Coconut is known for providing high fibre content along with healthy fats.
Coconut Almond Barfi
Mix desiccated coconut and finely shredded almonds along with pure jaggery syrup to make a healthy mithai. This simple recipe eliminates refined wheat and sugar, making it a perfect choice for health-conscious devotees.
Anjeer Ki Barfi
Prepare smooth dough using soaked dried figs, poppy seeds, cashews, milk, ghee, and aromatic cardamom powder. Shape the dough into slices which are studded squares and have high nutritional value without any added sugar.
Sweet Potato Rabdi
Gradually boil grated sweet potatoes with milk and fragrant saffron until creamy. This dish is full of fibre and vitamins A and C. It is one of the healthy sweets for Janmashtami.