5 Uttam Kumar screen moments that we never got over

Atreyee Poddar
Uttam Kumar's body of work spans more than 200 films, yet fans are still divided on which performance best characterises him. We can't answer that debate, but we can put together the moments that come up in every discussion about his legacy.
The mirror facing himself — Nayak (1966)
Playing film star Arindam Mukherjee, Uttam spends a long train journey unraveling in front of a journalist he's just met, admitting to doubts, regrets, and cracks beneath the glamour. It's the role that carried his name to audiences far beyond Bengal.
A duel to remember — Jhinder Bondi (1961)
In Jhinder Bondi, he plays both a crown prince and the ordinary look-alike swapped in to protect him — and somehow makes both men feel completely distinct. The film's climactic sword fight against Soumitra Chatterjee's scheming Mayurbahon is the stuff of legend.
Ei Poth Jodi Na Shesh Hoy — Saptapadi (1961)
Ask any Bengali film fan to picture Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen together, and there's a good chance this is the image that comes to mind. He played a young man falling for a woman from a different faith. The motorcycle scene between the two leads, set to the now-timeless song Ei Poth Jodi Na Shesh Hoy, has outlived the film itself.
Detective Cool — Chiriyakhana (1967)
Uttam’s version of Bengali literature's favourite sleuth Byomkesh Bakshi in this Satyajit Ray-directed mystery is quiet, watchful, and precise. It shows how much presence an actor can generate by doing less, and it remains one of the most respected takes on the character.
Calling out to Pushpo — Nishi Padma (1970)
Uttam's delivery of a single call to his love interest, Pushpo, in Nishi Padma has been talked about for generations, so much so that even Bollywood's Rajesh Khanna reportedly admitted he couldn't top it despite his own career-defining work in Amar Prem.