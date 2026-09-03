5 Uttam Kumar screen moments that we never got over

Ei Poth Jodi Na Shesh Hoy — Saptapadi (1961)

Ask any Bengali film fan to picture Uttam Kumar and Suchitra Sen together, and there's a good chance this is the image that comes to mind. He played a young man falling for a woman from a different faith. The motorcycle scene between the two leads, set to the now-timeless song Ei Poth Jodi Na Shesh Hoy, has outlived the film itself.