7 indoor plants you can’t kill (even if you try)

Dharitri Ganguly
Snake Plant (Sansevieria)
The ultimate "set-it-and-forget-it" plant, snake plants can survive weeks without water and adapt to virtually any lighting condition, from dim corners to bright filtered sun.
Care rule: Water only when the soil is completely dry—usually once every 3 to 4 weeks. Overwatering is its only weakness.
ZZ Plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)
The indestructible, glossy plant that thrives under artificial office lights, have thick, bulbous rhizomes under the soil which store water for months. If you forget to water it, the ZZ plant simply draws on its internal reserves.
Care rule: Place it anywhere from windowless rooms to bright spaces and water once a month.
Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)
The forgiving, fast-growing trailing vine, often known as "Devil’s Ivy" as it is nearly impossible to kill, Pothos signals exactly when it needs help: its leaves droop when thirsty and bounce back within hours of watering.
Care rule: Keep in medium to indirect light and water when the top two inches of soil feel dry. Easily propagates in water jars.
Cast iron plant (Aspidistra elatior)
Earned its name in Victorian England for surviving dark rooms, dust, and cold drafts. it grows slowly, tolerates extreme neglect, survives low humidity, and handles deep shade that would kill most other plants.
Care rule: Keep it out of direct sunlight to avoid scorching the deep green leaves, and water sparingly.
Jade Plant (Crassula ovata)
A classic, long-lived succulent known for bringing good luck, the thick, woody stems and fleshy leaves retain massive amounts of water, and can tolerate forgotten waterings and dry indoor heat during winter.
Care rule: Give it bright light (near a sunny window) and water only when the soil is completely dry to the touch.
Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)
The most dramatic plant in the house—and the easiest to revive, is undoubtedly a Peace Lily plant. When neglected, this plant will dramatically collapse and look dead, but a thorough soak revives it completely within a few hours. Plus, it thrives in low-light indoor environments.
Care rule: Keep soil evenly moist and place in low to medium indirect light.
Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)
Highly adaptable and prolific at producing baby 'spiderettes', Spider plant tolerates fluctuating temperatures, irregular watering, and a wide variety of lighting conditions without dropping leaves.
Care rule: Bright, indirect light keeps the leaves vibrant. Water when the top inch of soil dries out.