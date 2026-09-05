5 ways to recycle empty plastic bottles

DEBOLINA ROY
Snack dispenser
Do not dispose of empty coffee creamer containers. Clean them well and use them to store snacks such as nuts, seeds, and dried fruits. The original flip cap makes the pouring process much easier and cleaner.
Mini planters
Use plastic bottles effectively by cutting off the bottom part of the soda bottle and decorating it with colours. Use the base of the bottle as a plant holder by adding soil and sowing seeds for basil, cactus plants, or various flowers.
Self-watering indoor garden
Cut an empty bottle down the middle, flip over the upper half, and place a piece of cloth at the bottom of the bottle. A piece of cloth pulls moisture from the water and allows the plant to be continuously watered.
DIY garden sprinkler
Take a two-litre bottle and poke tiny holes in it. Attach the bottle to the hose and turn on the faucet. This way, you will get an efficient lawn sprinkler to keep your grass green.
Handheld bird feeder
Make two small cross holes in a plastic bottle and place wooden spoons through them. Fill the plastic bottle with seeds that will fall from the spoon bowls to create a simple bird feeder.