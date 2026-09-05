6 Indian TV reality show couples the Internet is obsessed about

DEBOLINA ROY
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary
On Bigg Boss season 9, which took place in 2015, Prince Narula asked Yuvika Chaudhary to marry him on TV. Four years later, the couple tied the knot. In October 2024, the couple welcomed their daughter, Ekleen.
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi Prakash made headlines with Bigg Boss 15 in 2021 and took home the trophy while solidifying her relationship with Karan Kundrra. Even today, the two continue to hang around together, making many public appearances.
Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan
In 2013, during Bigg Boss season 7, the bond Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan shared was strong enough to gain them huge media coverage. Nonetheless, the couple broke up after having been together for a year and a half in 2014.
Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi
Building a bond on Lock Upp 2 in 2026, Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi sparked rumours of being in a relationship. Harshad later admitted in an interview that they are simply good friends, and there is no romance involved.
Karan Wahi and Farhana Bhatt
Meeting each on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 in 2026, host-actor Karan Wahi and fellow contestant Farhana Bhatt formed a close friendship. Their fun banter and camaraderie fuelled the duo's off-screen romance rumours.
Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh
Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh met on the sets of Comedy Circus, where Haarsh was a writer and Bharti was a comedian. Since their marriage in December, 2017, they have been blessed with two sons, Lakshya and Yashveer.