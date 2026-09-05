6 real places you can visit that inspired fictional Disney movies

Srushti Kulkarni
Neuschwanstein Castle, Germany
King Ludwig II’s 19th-century Romanesque Revival palace in Bavaria directly inspired Princess Aurora’s (Sleeping Beauty) castle, as well as the iconic Disney logo architecture. Walt Disney visited the site during a European tour before designing the park's centerpiece.
Mont Saint-Michel, France
The island commune of Corona, home to Rapunzel's (Tangled) royal family, mirrors this tidal island in Normandy. Its distinctive dramatic silhouette, rising out of the water with a towering abbey at its apex, shaped the film's kingdom layout.
Château de Chillon, Switzerland
Prince Eric’s seaside castle was modeled after this medieval fortress located on the shores of Lake Geneva. Its rounded towers and water-facing stone walls match the setting where Ariel (The Little Mermaid) steps onto land.
Alcázar of Segovia, Spain
Perched atop a rocky crag in central Spain, this medieval castle served as a primary visual reference for the Evil Queen’s (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs) castle in Disney’s first feature-length animated film.
Eilean Donan Castle, Scotland
This iconic 13th-century highland castle on Lake Duich directly influenced the design of Castle DunBroch, home to Princess Merida (Brave). This along with Calanais Standing Stones located on the Isle of Lewis, inspired the mysterious ring of stones.
Akershus Fortress Norway
This destination in Oslo served as the primary reference for the architectural structure, interior layout and stone masonry of Arendelle Castle. Just like Arendelle Castle, Akershus features heavy stone bastions and whitewashed brick walls rising straight out of the water.