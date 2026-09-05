Bigg Boss 20: All we know about the house so far

Bristi Dey
When is the premiere?
Bigg Boss 20 is scheduled to premiere on September 6, 2026 on JioHotstar at 9 pm and Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Salman Khan will be returning as the show's host.
Contestants
The speculated contestants at the show include YouTuber Nitish Rajput, singer Riti Tiwari, actress Isha Rikhi, MTV Roadies XX and MTV Splitsvilla X6 winner Kushal Tanwar, singer and social media personality Qazi Touqeer, Karan Wahi and Uditi Singh, Faisal Khan, Geeta Basra, actress Amrapali Dubey, rapper Santy Sharma, Rhiya Ahir, Lovepreet Kaur, TV actor Aman Gandhi, Olympic medallist and boxer Mary Kom, and actor Rajat Bedi. There will be more to unfold as the season begins.
Interiors of the house
The Bigg Boss 20 house is nothing short of a showcase of colourful grandeur. As per reports, colours were everywhere: flowers, furniture, walls and quirky installations. The interiors have a surreal look where each part unfolds a different atmosphere almost like the participants in the show.
About the house
The house is a sprawling property of 10,000 square feet, located in Mumbai's Film City in Goregaon. It is basically surrounded with camera with no corner left untouched. More than 100 cameras inside and outside the house ensures every area get properly covered.