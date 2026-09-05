Fresh fruit and cheese pairings for easy, elegant snacking

Anshula Udayraj Dhulekar
Watermelon & Feta
Watermelon and feta make a refreshing combination of sweet and savoury flavours. The juicy, crisp texture of watermelon balances the salty, creamy character of feta perfectly. Add fresh mint or basil for an extra burst of freshness. This pairing is especially enjoyable during warm weather, served chilled as a light snack or appetizer.
Figs & Brie
Sweet, soft figs pair beautifully with the rich, creamy texture of brie. The natural sweetness of ripe figs complements brie’s mild, buttery flavour, creating a simple yet elegant combination. Fresh or dried figs both work well, making this pairing a versatile choice for cheese boards, appetizers, or an easy afternoon snack.
Apple & Cheddar
Crisp apples and cheddar cheese offer a classic balance of sweet, fresh, and savoury flavours. The juicy crunch of the apple contrasts with cheddar’s rich, sharp taste. Choose a sweet apple for a milder combination or a tart variety for more contrast. Together, they make an easy and satisfying everyday snack.
Grapes & Gouda
Juicy grapes are a natural match for smooth, nutty gouda. The bright sweetness and refreshing texture of grapes help balance the cheese’s rich, creamy character. Red, green, or black grapes can all be used, making this pairing simple to customise. Serve them together on a cheese board or enjoy them as a quick snack.
Sweet, delicate pears pair wonderfully with the tangy, creamy flavour of goat cheese. The soft texture of ripe pear complements the smooth cheese, while its natural sweetness helps balance the cheese’s distinctive tang. Add a drizzle of honey or a handful of nuts for extra flavour and texture, creating an elegant and easy pairing.